Home Nation

Delay in hanging of convicts in Nirbhaya case 'painful': NCW chief Rekha Sharma

Though Sharma welcomed the SC's rejection of a review petition by a convict, she said that the delay is problematic for everyone related to the case.

Published: 18th December 2019 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: NCW chief Rekha Sharma on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's dismissal of a review petition filed by one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case but said the delay in hanging the culprits is "painful".

The petition was filed by convict Akshay Kumar seeking review of the apex court's 2017 judgement upholding his death sentence. A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, said there are no grounds to review the 2017 verdict and the contentions raised by Akshay were already considered by the top court in the main judgement.

ALSO READ| 'Very happy with the verdict': Nirbhaya's mother welcomes SC decision on convict's death sentence

"The decision by the Supreme Court to dismiss the plea is welcome. But the delay (in hanging the convicts) is painful not only for the family of Nirbhaya but for everyone connected with the case," the National Commission for Women chief (NCW) told PTI over phone.

Dismissing Akshay's plea, the apex court said it found "no error" on the face of the main judgement requiring any review. On July 9 last year, the court had dismissed the review pleas filed by the other three convicts -- Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24) -- in the case.

Mukesh's lawyer ML Sharma on Wednesday said he is examining the option of filing a curative petition against the July 9, 2018, court order. A curative petition is the last legal recourse available to a person and it is generally considered in-chamber.

ALSO READ| DCW chief Swati Maliwal welcomes SC decision to dismiss convict's review plea in Nirbhaya case

After that the convicts can file a mercy petition before the President. The four men, along with two others, had raped and brutally assaulted a 23-year-old paramedic student on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a moving bus in south Delhi.

The victim, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rekha Sharma Nirbhaya gang rape Nirbhaya case National Commission for Women Supreme Court
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Narendra rana
    The main culprit in the nirbhaya gangrape case was infact a minor and this devil got the advantage of legal loophole of juvenile justice act. He is enjoying his free life nowadays. The then Congress party govt had successfully goneout of its way
    22 hours ago reply
Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp