'The beginning of a long journey': Yogasana officially a competitive sport now 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union ministries of youth affairs and sports on Thursday announced the formal recognition of yogasana, making way for its introduction into competitive sports.

Making the announcement, AYUSH minister Sripad Naik said that the government decision comes after three-four years of wide consultations with stakeholders in the yoga sector.

He also said that Yogasana is an integral and important component of Yoga, which is psycho-physical in nature and popular across the globe for its efficacy in fitness and general wellness.

"Yogasana becoming a sport will also ensure new technologies and new strategies being inducted into the disciplines to benefit our athletes and officials towards building fruitful and fulfilling careers in this field," he said.

Union sports minister Kiren Rijjju said that competitive yogasana will enhance interest in Yoga among people around the globe. He also unveiled the plan to include yogasana as a sport discipline in Khelo India and in the university games and said that it will be pitched for the national games too.

"But the aim and objective of any sport is to be included in the Olympics and this is the beginning of a long journey," he said.

The sports discipline of yogasana is likely to have 51 medals in 4 events and 7 categories. The proposed events for both men and women include traditional yogasana, artistic yogasana (single), artistic yogasana (pair), rhythmic yogasana (pair), free flow/group yogasana, individual all round – championship and team championship.

