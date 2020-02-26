Prashant Kishor 'thanks' Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over anti-NRC resolution

Home Nation

Kishor was expelled from JD-U on charges of being involved in anti-party activities after he questioned the stance of party in supporting the CAA and other issues related to the CAA-NPR NRC combine.

Published: 26th February 2020

Political strategist Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Elated at an anti-NRC resolution adopted in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, political-strategist-turned politician and expelled JD-U leader Prashant Kishor thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday.

Prashant Kishor did not only thank but also left a piece of unsolicited advice for Nitish Kumar.

Kishor tweeted that there are many other concerning issues in Bihar beyond the NRC and the NPR.

He tweeted: “Thanks to Nitish Kumar for putting his thought on the NRC_ NPR. But beyond this there are larger issues concerning interest of Bihar and the social harmony around us. We can only hope that you would stay true to your inner conscious and stand up on both these counts as well”.

ALSO READ: Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC

Kishor was expelled from JD-U on charges of being involved in anti-party activities after he questioned the stance of party in supporting the CAA and other issues related to the CAA-NPR NRC combine.

He had criticised the BJP many leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi besides question the decision of CM Nitish Kumar through a series of tweets.

On February 18, Kishor had lashed out at Nitish Kumar led government terming it claims on development far from reality.

ALSO READ: Thousands in Patna participate in anti-NRC march after Bihar Assembly passes resolution against it

“Bihar is where it was in 2005 in the index of developments. The migration of youths and working forces is still rampant but Nitish Kumar has sided with those who adhere to the ideologies of Godse instead of being in the side of those who follow the ideologies of Gandhi,” he had said.

He has launched a social campaign called 'Bat Bihar Ki’ to encourage youths who cherish dreams and vision to ensure that Bihar secures a place among the India’s top ten developed states within the next decade.

