At anti-CAA rally in Bhopal, Aishe Ghosh compares Modi to Hitler, Holocaust with CAA

Published: 30th January 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Aishe Ghosh

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A massive protest rally was organized against CAA, NRC and NPR at Bhopal’s historic Iqbal Maidan on Thursday. The rally was attended by JNU Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, senior journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani, Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar and some students of Jamia Milia Islamia University.

The rally was organized by anti-CAA, NRC and NPR protesters who have been peacefully protesting at Iqbal Maidan for over a month after being inspired by Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protests.

Addressing the gathering, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies in India with that of Adolf Hitler in Germany. She also linked the Holocaust in Germany with Citizenship Act.

While maintaining that she will return to JNU, the young student leader said 'Home Minister Amit Shah says he won’t move an inch back on CAA. The CAA might have become a law, but we still have time left with us, we can still stall bringing of the National Population Register (NPR). If we succeed in doing that the home minister will not be able to repeat his words that he won’t move even an inch back.'

She also said that the protest on CAA-NRC-NPR wasn't an electoral battle, but was actually the struggle of people of India for their existence. 

'Every time when the election comes, those in power in the Centre raise issues of some being internal enemies. Since 2016 they’ve been portraying JNU also as internal enemies. Even if locks are put on JNU to close it, the protests will continue. JNU isn’t a just a university building but represents the thought of free India,' said Ghosh.

On the issue of women in forefront of the anti-CAA-NRC protests, Aishe Ghosh questioned the Modi government on why they were against women leading the anti-CAA protests when they themselves talk about liberating Muslim women. 

The JNUSU president also blamed the recent 'goli maaro' speech by Union Minister of state Anurag Thakur to have inspired the teenager who opened fire on the protesting students near the Jamia Milia University in Delhi on Thursday evening.

'It’s Anurag Thakur’s recent hate speech at a recent election rally in Delhi that has inspired the shooting on the students near Jamia Milia University, injuring one student,' said Ghosh.

