'Political jealousy': Ex dy CM Sushil Modi accuses Lalu Prasad Yadav of 'destabilising' Bihar govt

Alleging Yadav of violating jail rules, Modi said that the former has been passing regular instructions via phone to his party members as to how to go about the 'plan'.

Published: 04th January 2021 02:51 PM

Nitish Kumar (L) and Lalu Prasad Yadav (R)

Nitish Kumar (L) and Lalu Prasad Yadav (R) (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Political slugfest ensued in Bihar when BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi accused incarcerated RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav of making attempts to destabilize the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government from his jail cell in Ranchi.

Alleging Yadav of violating jail rules, Modi said that the former has been passing regular instructions via phone to his party members as to how to go about the 'plan'.

It may be recalled that it was Sushil Modi who released an audio clip wherein he claimed Yadav was luring a BJP MLA to remain absent during the election of the assembly speaker.

Modi said a strong alliance between Bihar and JD-U, barring a few months in between, has been in place in the state for almost two decades and that the RJD is burning in 'political jealousy' over it.

“..A short bad phase came and passed but the people have given us an opportunity to serve the state once more," he added.

Mutual respect and trust in the NDA have kept the alliance afloat and rescued the state from 'dark ages', the former deputy CM said.

“Electricity has reached every village in the state. Bihar is out of the 'lantern era'. The state has also got new institutions of higher education but the opposition has no agenda but to ruin it all again,” he said.

Modi said that the government is working on a plan to extend employment to 20 lakh people and the Department of Industries intends to introduce a 'single window system'.

The RJD had earlier offered a chance to Nitish Kumar to join the Grand Alliance after quitting the NDA and become the opposition’s projected PM candidate for 2024 general elections, in lieu of extending support to Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar's next Chief Minister.

An offer JD-U rejected with the party's national president, RCP Singh, categorically stating that JD-U doesn't need anyone's help. "We (JDU) will stay ahead because of our strength”, Singh said.

BJP to impart training to its teams in Rajgir

Amid speculations about JD-U, BJP ties after the Arunachal Pradesh incident, the saffron party has decided to impart training to its teams at Rajgir, the home district of CM Nitish Kumar.

Party sources said that newly appointed district officer-bearers and state party office bearers would be trained at a training camp in Nalanda on January 9.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Premchandra Mishra cautioned the JD-U and said that the Chief Minister should be wary of BJP's motives ahead of the upcoming training session, which could be intended at 

