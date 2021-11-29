Lok Sabha passes Farm Laws Repeal Bill amid protests by Opposition seeking discussion

By Online Desk

As soon as the Lok Sabha resumed its session, after a brief ajournment, the Centre passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 despite ruckus by Opposition MPs.

The Bill tabled by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was passed on Monday afternoon within minutes of its introduction.

This came despite Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanding a discussion on the Bill in the House.

​Soon after the Farm Laws Repeal Bill was passed, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the second time till 2.00 pm.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the Bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 2.00 pm and is expected to be passed on Monday itself.

"It was the opposition's demand to repeal these laws, then why are they creating ruckus. By repealing the farm laws on the same day, we wanted to send out a message. The government will today introduce the bill to repeal the three farm laws in Rajya Sabha," the minister added.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government would answer all questions and debate matters of national interest in the winter session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three contentious Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti ie, November 19.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

Various farmer groups have been protesting against the three laws for more than a year in Delhi and its adjoining borders.



(Inputs from ANI)