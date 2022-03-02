India will not spare any effort to bring home its citizens from Ukraine: PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

SONBHADRA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, Modi said his government would not spare any effort to bring home Indians safely from Ukraine.

Hitting out at rivals, the prime minister said those who questioned the valour of armed forces and 'Make in India' initiatives cannot make the country strong.

ALSO READ: Ukraine crisis - PM Modi, France President Macron agree on need to reach ceasefire as soon as possible

Sonbhadra district will go to the polls in the last phase on March 7.

Asserting that the country has made it a priority to rescue all Indians stuck in Ukraine, Modi said, "It is due to India's rising strength that we are are able to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine. Operation Ganga has been launched and I have sent four ministers to oversee the evacuation."

''Our army and air force have also been deployed to rescue the Indians in distress faster. Today I also assure the people of the country that the Government of India will leave no stone unturned for the safe return of its citizens."

He said that it has become essential that India becomes self-reliant.

ALSO READ: Karnataka parents demand PM Modi make use of friendship with Russia to evacuate students

"The dynasts question our vaccine, they question our armed forces and make fun of 'Make in India'. Such people have shamed the country and its people. They can't make India strong," he said.

The prime minister said that the world is surprised by the speed of the COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

Targeting opposition parties, Modi said the previous governments of "dynasts" exploited the natural resources of the region but never did anything for its development.

He told the gathering that if the "corrupt" become strong, they would again indulge in the loot of money sent by the Centre for the welfare of the poor.

ALSO READ: PM Modi speaks to father of Indian student killed in Kharkiv, offers condolences

"We have made a scheme to use the development of District Mineral Fund to ensure that a portion of the earning from minerals of Sonbhadra is also used in the development of its people," he said and highlighted that Sonbhadra has been included in the list of aspirational districts.

"Our government has also honoured great tribal leaders including Birsa Munda. Ten tribal museums are also being set up," Modi said.

Earlier the Minimum Support Price (MSP) used to be given on only eight to 10 forest products.

"Our government is giving MSP on over 90 forest products. We have provided over 20 lakh plots of land to tribal families,"' Prime Minister Modi said.

Sonbhadra has two assembly constituencies reserved for STs.

"The BJP focuses on the development of small farmers. Over Rs 350 crore have been deposited in the bank account of over 2 lakh families in Sonbhadra district," the prime minister said.