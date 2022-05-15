STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Visit to Nepal intended to further deepen 'time-honoured' linkages: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to meeting Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba again after their productive discussions during his visit to India last month.

Published: 15th May 2022 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba during a meeting, at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi with Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba during a meeting, at Hyderabad House in Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's ties with Nepal are "unparalleled", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, a day ahead of his visit to Lumbini in the neighbouring country on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

In a statement, Modi said he was looking forward to meeting Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba again after their "productive" discussions during his visit to India last month.

He said both sides will continue to build on the shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity.

"Our ties with Nepal are unparalleled. The civilisational and people-to-people contacts between India and Nepal form the enduring edifice of our close relationship," Modi said in his departure statement.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi to skip Chinese infra in Nepal

"My visit is intended to celebrate and further deepen these time-honoured linkages that have been fostered through centuries and recorded in our long history of intermingling," he said.

The prime minister is paying a day-long visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

It will be the prime minister's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014.

"I look forward to offering prayers at the Mayadevi Temple on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti. I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of millions of Indians to pay reverence at the sacred site of Lord Buddha's birth," Modi said.

Modi and Deuba will hold talks in Lumbini with a focus on further expanding cooperation in multiple areas including hydropower and connectivity.

ALSO READ: India-Nepal boundary disputes, trade in focus at Modi-Deuba meet

"I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister Deuba again after our productive discussions during his visit to India last month," Modi said.

"We will continue to build on our shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity," he added.

The prime minister will also participate in the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage in Lumbini.

"Apart from visiting the holy Mayadevi Temple, I will be participating in 'Shilanyas' ceremony of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in the Lumbini Monastic Zone," Modi said.

ALSO READ: India-Nepal ties unique, open borders shouldn't be misused by unwanted elements, says PM Modi

The prime minister said he will also be attending celebrations to mark the occasion of Buddha Jayanti being organised by the government of Nepal.

Lumbini, located in the Terai plains of southern Nepal, is considered as one of the holiest places of Buddhism, as Lord Buddha was born there.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Friday that Modi's talks with Deuba will have a comprehensive agenda to further expand cooperation.

"I have a feeling that the conversation between the two leaders will have a comprehensive agenda, will cover the entire scope of our discussions," he said at a media briefing.

The Nepalese Foreign Ministry on May 11 said that Deuba will host a lunch in honour of Modi and the visiting delegation.

ALSO READ: SAARC had its days and we need to look beyond it: Sunil KC, Vice President NICCI, Nepal

It said the upcoming visit of Modi will contribute to further strengthening the bilateral relations and the age-old socio-cultural bonds between the two countries.

Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

Nepal's access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India.

The India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the bedrock of the special relations between the two countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra ​Modi Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba India Nepal Ties India Nepal Relations
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp