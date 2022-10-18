Jammu and Kashmir: Two labourers from UP killed in grenade attack; LeT 'hybrid terrorist' arrested

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack by militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir during the preceding night.

Police said the hybrid militant, who lobbed the grenade, has been arrested.

A police official said militants lobbed a hand grenade towards migrant labourers from UP at Harmen area of Shopian in south Kashmir during the preceding night.

Two labourers identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP, sustained multiple splinter injuries in the grenade attack.

They were evacuated to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to injuries.

Immediately after the grenade attack, a contingent of police, CRPF and army rushed to the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack.

ADGP Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar said a hybrid militant of banned Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit Imran Bashir Ganie R/o Harmen, Shopian who lobbed the grenade was arrested by police. He said further investigations and raids are going on.

It is the second incident of targeted killing in the Valley in three days.

On Saturday, a Kashmiri Pandit farmer Puran Krishan Bhat was shot dead by militants near his residence in Chowdari Gund area of Shopian in south Kashmir.

