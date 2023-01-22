Man drags 70-year-old on car's bonnet for 8 km in Bihar, crushes him to death

By Online Desk

In yet another hit-and-drag case, an elderly man was hit by a speeding car and dragged after he got trapped on its bonnet where he clung on for around 8 kilometres until the driver hit the brakes, which caused the man to fall to the ground and be trampled to death.

The victim has been identified as 70-year-old Shankar Chaudhury, a resident of Bangra village under Kotwa police station area of the district.

He was crossing Bangara road near Kotawa on NH-27 in Bihar's East Champaran district on his bicycle when the accident happened, as per TV reports.

Witnesses said the man screamed and begged the driver to stop many times but he continued to drive at the same speed.

On noticing onlookers, the driver allegedly applied brakes and Shankar stumbled from the bonnet onto the ground. The driver in his hurry to flee ran over him and crushed him to death.

Anuj Kumar, the head of the Kotwa police station, told NDTV that the car was impounded by Piprakothi police, but the driver and all of the passengers escaped.

Locals meanwhile blocked the road and protested Shankar's tragic death.

Few days ago, a 29-year-old businessman on an SUV bonnet was dragged allegedly for nearly '3 km' in Bengaluru. In the same city, days ago, a biker had recently dragged a 71-year-old man for almost a kilometre.

In Delhi, Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of New Year's day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

In yet another hit-and-drag case, an elderly man was hit by a speeding car and dragged after he got trapped on its bonnet where he clung on for around 8 kilometres until the driver hit the brakes, which caused the man to fall to the ground and be trampled to death. The victim has been identified as 70-year-old Shankar Chaudhury, a resident of Bangra village under Kotwa police station area of the district. He was crossing Bangara road near Kotawa on NH-27 in Bihar's East Champaran district on his bicycle when the accident happened, as per TV reports. Witnesses said the man screamed and begged the driver to stop many times but he continued to drive at the same speed. On noticing onlookers, the driver allegedly applied brakes and Shankar stumbled from the bonnet onto the ground. The driver in his hurry to flee ran over him and crushed him to death. Anuj Kumar, the head of the Kotwa police station, told NDTV that the car was impounded by Piprakothi police, but the driver and all of the passengers escaped. Locals meanwhile blocked the road and protested Shankar's tragic death. Few days ago, a 29-year-old businessman on an SUV bonnet was dragged allegedly for nearly '3 km' in Bengaluru. In the same city, days ago, a biker had recently dragged a 71-year-old man for almost a kilometre. In Delhi, Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of New Year's day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.