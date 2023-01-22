Home Nation

Man drags 70-year-old on car's bonnet for 8 km in Bihar, crushes him to death

Witnesses said the man screamed and begged the driver to stop many times but he continued to drive at the same speed.

Published: 22nd January 2023 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Online Desk

In yet another hit-and-drag case, an elderly man was hit by a speeding car and dragged after he got trapped on its bonnet where he clung on for around 8 kilometres until the driver hit the brakes, which caused the man to fall to the ground and be trampled to death.

The victim has been identified as 70-year-old Shankar Chaudhury, a resident of Bangra village under Kotwa police station area of the district.

He was crossing Bangara road near Kotawa on NH-27 in Bihar's East Champaran district on his bicycle  when the accident happened, as per TV reports.

Witnesses said the man screamed and begged the driver to stop many times but he continued to drive at the same speed.

On noticing onlookers, the driver allegedly applied brakes and Shankar stumbled from the bonnet onto the ground. The driver in his hurry to flee ran over him and crushed him to death.

Anuj Kumar, the head of the Kotwa police station, told NDTV that the car was impounded by Piprakothi police, but the driver and all of the passengers escaped. 

Locals meanwhile blocked the road and protested Shankar's tragic death.

Few days ago, a 29-year-old businessman on an SUV bonnet was dragged allegedly for nearly '3 km' in Bengaluru. In the same city, days ago, a biker had recently dragged a 71-year-old man for almost a kilometre.

In Delhi, Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of New Year's day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hit and drag drag to death Bihar road accident NH 27 accident
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp