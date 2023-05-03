Home Nation

Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts

The manifesto, which was released by Congress on Tuesday proposed that it will increase the quota of SCs from 15 per cent to 17 and for STs from 3 per cent to 7 per cent.

Published: 03rd May 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress, Congress, Boost

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As Congress promises to increase the reservation quota to 75 per cent in Karnataka in its election manifesto for Karnataka, legal experts have said that it is a debatable move as the Supreme Court is yet to give its final verdict on whether quotas can exceed the 50 per cent cap.

The Supreme Court has already stayed a Karnataka Government Order (GO) scrapping the 4 per cent reservation for Backward Class (BC) Muslims and distributed it equally to two dominant communities, Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

The manifesto, which was released by Congress on Tuesday proposed that it will increase the quota of SCs from 15 per cent to 17 and for STs from 3 per cent to 7 per cent.

It also said that it will raise the reservation for Lingayats and Vokkaligas and other communities taking the quota from 50 to 75 per cent. The party also promised to reinstate the reservation quota of 4 per cent to Muslims, which has been scrapped by the BJP government.

ALSO READ | Karnataka polls: Can Congress reach the goal post?

Legal experts said that in 2021 the Supreme Cout struck had down the Maharashtra government’s provision of providing a Maratha quota in excess of 50 per cent ceiling limit as unconstitutional.  The Supreme Court in its historic 1992 verdict had ruled that the upper limit for reservation in the country must not exceed 50 per cent. 

While Congress said that it will invoke the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to increase the quota emulating the Tamil Nadu quota matrix, experts point out that the apex court is yet to give a final verdict on the Tamil Nadu quota which is at 69 per cent. 

Speaking to this newspaper, Senior Supreme Court lawyer Vikas Singh said “Tamil Nadu case is pending before the SC. Even if political parties announce the increase in quotas, the judicial test will come later.”

“Though the President has given an accent to Tamil Nadu, it is still pending in SC,” said Singh.

The Ninth Schedule of the Constitution contains a list of central and state laws which cannot be challenged in courts. In 1993, the Tamil Nadu govt under then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa passed the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill to maintain the state’s reservation at 69 per cent.

ALSO READ | BJP's Karnataka manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet

INTERVIEW | Karnataka polls will open the door for Congress in 2024 LS polls: DKS 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Elections Karnataka Polls Congress Congress Manifesto Reservation
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp