Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar

Published: 04th May 2023 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The heads of the 15 police districts in the national capital have been instructed to be on alert in their jurisdictions, especially in the border areas, in the aftermath of a late-night ruckus at Jantar Mantar between police and some wrestlers on protest, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The direction was given to the DCPs of all the districts after police received inputs that a large number of people could be heading to Jantar Mantar, where wrestlers have been on a sit-in demanding action against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, allegedly for sexually harassing a number of female wrestlers.

"Directions have been issued to all the DCPs to be on alert in their districts, especially in the border areas. They have also been asked to take special care and keep watch on roads which go towards Central Delhi," the officer said.

Barricades have been put up at several locations across Delhi as part of precautionary measures to ensure no untoward incident takes place, he said.

The development comes a day after a scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and some policemen at the Jantar Mantar here, leading to a couple of protesters getting injured in the head.

The wrestlers have alleged that they were beaten up by the police. According to protestors, two wrestlers, Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat, were injured in the incident. Phogat, an award-winning wrestler, also received head injuries.

Police in the night detained Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal when they went to the spot to support the wrestlers.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23.

They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against the Wrestlers Federation of India chief, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.

Protesting wrestlers move SC seeking FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

