Police force deployed, barricades set up around Jantar Mantar after scuffle between wrestlers, personnel

A scuffle had allegedly broken out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel at the Jantar Mantar here, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters

Security beefed up after an scuffle between wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has put in place adequate security measures around Jantar Mantar here after an alleged scuffle between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel at the protesting site.

According to sources, heavy police force has been deployed at the site and the whole area has been barricaded.

The police have detained Rajya Sabha MP Dipendra Hooda and chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal who had reached the spot to support the wrestlers. Around 15 others have also been detained in a bus.

Some people were raising slogans of ‘jai jawan jai kisan’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’.

A scuffle had allegedly broken out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel at the Jantar Mantar here, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters. The wrestlers have alleged that they were manhandled by the police personnel.

Four people, including Congress leader Deepender Hooda and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti, were detained following the incident, police said.

In a video being circulated on social media platforms, some of the protesters can be heard accusing a police personnel of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol.

The accused policeman is seen sitting in the video, while the protesters allege that his colleagues were mute spectators.

