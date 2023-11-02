Nitish blames Congress for INDIA losing steam, says more interested in state polls

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday blamed the Congress' preoccupation with assembly polls in five states for the INDIA bloc's inability to build on the momentum it had gained in recent months.

Speaking at 'BJP Hatao Desh Bachao' rally organised by the Communist Party of India (CPI) in the state capital, Nitish said that Congress seems to be more busy with upcoming assembly polls in five states.

In a guarded language, JD(U) leader, who had played a key role in bringing non-BJP parties together to give a befitting answer to BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, said, “We have been talking to them, pushing them forward in 'INDIA' alliance. But of late there has not been much progress on that front.”

He, however, hastened to add that the constituents of the Opposition 'INDIA' bloc would meet again to decide the future course of action after the state polls.

"The constituents of ‘INDIA’ would sit again after the assembly elections to decide its future course of action,” he added.

In February, Nitish had advised Congress not to rest on its laurels after the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and use the momentum to ally with the opposition parties at the national convention of CPI (ML).

The JD(U) leader lambasted the ruling BJP at the Centre for "trying to alter the country's history, to hide the fact that it had played no role in the struggle for independence".

It may be noted that recently, Nitish had created a flutter in political circles by telling former union minister and BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh from a dais that he (BJP leader) would remain his friend till he was alive.

“All the people present here are my friends. You will remain connected to me as long as I live,” CM had remarked while addressing the first convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari.

A section of media and political observers even speculated that Nitish would return to NDA. He, however, firmly denied having any desire to enter into an alliance with BJP again.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday blamed the Congress' preoccupation with assembly polls in five states for the INDIA bloc's inability to build on the momentum it had gained in recent months. Speaking at 'BJP Hatao Desh Bachao' rally organised by the Communist Party of India (CPI) in the state capital, Nitish said that Congress seems to be more busy with upcoming assembly polls in five states. In a guarded language, JD(U) leader, who had played a key role in bringing non-BJP parties together to give a befitting answer to BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, said, “We have been talking to them, pushing them forward in 'INDIA' alliance. But of late there has not been much progress on that front.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He, however, hastened to add that the constituents of the Opposition 'INDIA' bloc would meet again to decide the future course of action after the state polls. "The constituents of ‘INDIA’ would sit again after the assembly elections to decide its future course of action,” he added. In February, Nitish had advised Congress not to rest on its laurels after the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and use the momentum to ally with the opposition parties at the national convention of CPI (ML). The JD(U) leader lambasted the ruling BJP at the Centre for "trying to alter the country's history, to hide the fact that it had played no role in the struggle for independence". It may be noted that recently, Nitish had created a flutter in political circles by telling former union minister and BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh from a dais that he (BJP leader) would remain his friend till he was alive. “All the people present here are my friends. You will remain connected to me as long as I live,” CM had remarked while addressing the first convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari. A section of media and political observers even speculated that Nitish would return to NDA. He, however, firmly denied having any desire to enter into an alliance with BJP again. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp