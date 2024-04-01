ECI censures BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Cong's Supriya Shrinate for derogatory comments against women

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued an order censuring BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinta for their derogatory remarks against West Bengal chief minister Banerjee and BJP’s Mandi candidate in Himachal Pradesh Kangana Ranaut.

Following receipt of their replies to notices issued to them over (Model Code of Conduct) MCC violations, the poll panel in the order said the Commission was convinced that they made a personal attack and thus violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The ECI had on Match 27 slapped show cause notices on BJP’s Dilip Ghosh and Congress’ Supriya Shrinate for their “offensive”, “insulting”, and “undignified” comments against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and actor-turned BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut respectively.

The poll panel in the order, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, has warned Dilip Ghosh and Supriya Shrinate to “remain careful in their public utterances” during the period in which the MCC has been in vogue.

Their election-related communications will be specially and additionally monitored by the Commission from this time onwards, it stated.