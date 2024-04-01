Supreme Court refuses to stay judicial inquiry into farmer’s death during farmers's protest

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the judicial probe earlier ordered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with the death of a 22-year-old protesting farmer Shubhkaran Singh during the agitation of farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border.



"We don't find any merit in the appeal of Haryana Govt. We dismiss the same," a bench of the top court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, said in its order today and rejected the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Haryana government.



The top court rejected the arguments of the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the Haryana government, saying that the Police will be demoralised by such an order for a judicial probe.

The top court, however, posted the matter for further hearing to April 19. The Haryana government had filed the special leave petition in the apex court on March 11 against the High Court’s decision.



The Haryana government moved the Supreme Court last month and filed an SLP challenging the Punjab and High Court's order to set up a judicial inquiry panel into the alleged death of the protesting farmer.



Singh, 21, a native of Bhatinda, died on February 21 on the Punjab-Haryana border, at Khanauri, while during a violent clash between the protesting farmers and the State police personnel.



He was unfortunately got caught in the violent clash and subsequently died, when some protesting farmers were allegedly trying to move towards the barricades and broke it and they were stopped by security personnel from crossing the state border and marching to Delhi.



The SLP was filed by the Haryana govt on March 11, as per the case details available on the Supreme Court's website.