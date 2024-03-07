Farmers’ stir ‘nationwide’, says leader; Shubhkaran Singh's death caused by 'metallic pellets'

https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2024/Feb/29/punjab-police-registers-murder-case-in-protesting-farmers-deathCHANDIGARH: The Centre has acknowledged that the ongoing farmers’ stir is a nationwide agitation, thus tightening security in and around the national capital to prevent the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, a farmer leader claimed on Wednesday.

Interacting with the media at the Shambhu border, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher claimed that nearly 100 ryots have been detained in parts of Rajasthan while on their way to Delhi. “By deploying heavy force, the government has accepted that the agitation is now countrywide, not confined to Punjab and Haryana,” he said.

Pandher said, “Farmers from far off states have been asked to reach Delhi by train or other means and sit on a protest at Jantar Mantar. The government kept saying that this agitation is limited to Punjab. Then why have prohibitory orders under Section 144 been imposed in Jantar Mantar and some other parts of Delhi. Why is there so much barricading on Tikri and Singhu borders?”

Many farmers from Firozabad, UP, have succeeded to reach Jantar Mantar. Several others have started from eastern, central and southern parts of the country will also reach in the coming days if not detained by the authorities, Pandher said.

“We want to tell the Centre that we are sitting peacefully at Shambhu and Khanauri borders as both places are barricaded and we have been denied permission to go ahead. In the name of farmers, for how long will the government harass the Delhi residents,” he added.

Farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal had on Sunday called upon farmers across the nation to reach Delhi on March 6 for a protest demonstration.