Delhi BJP sends defamation notice to Atishi, demands public apology over her 'join BJP offer' claim

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said a defamation notice has been sent to Atishi, demanding a public apology for her claim.

"Atishi failed to provide evidence of who approached her, how and when. The AAP is undergoing a crisis in Delhi, which is why they are making such baseless allegations out of frustration. But we will not let her get away with this," he said.

Sachdeva chief asked Atishi to submit her phone to an investigation agency to prove her claim.