Timing of my arrest intends to 'demolish' AAP before polls: Kejriwal to HC

Claiming innocence in the liquor gate scam case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the timing of his arrest sought to ensure the disintegration of his political party.

"This case reeks of timing issues. The timing ensures that I am (Kejriwal) unable to participate in a democratic activity (election processes) and also seeks to disintegrate and demolish my party before the first vote is cast," Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior lawyer for Kejriwal, told the HC.

The Delhi HC also heard arguments from the ED, after which it reserved its order on Kejriwal's plea against his arrest in the money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam.

It is expected that the order would come next week. Kejriwal had moved the Delhi HC challenging his arrest by the ED in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case.

The Delhi CM is currently in judicial custody. He was arrested on the night of March 21. On March 22, a trial court remanded him to six days of ED custody, which was extended by further four days. On April 1, he was remanded to judicial custody till April 15.