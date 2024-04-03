US 'strongly opposes' latest Chinese bid to rename territories in Arunachal Pradesh

The United States has expressed strong opposition to China's assertion of sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh, terming it "unilateral attempts" by Beijing to assert its territorial claims. Washington's response comes after China released another list of Chinese names for 30 locations in India's northeastern state.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SMCP), an official from the US State Department said: "The United States strongly opposes any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions or encroachments, military or civilian, across the Line of Actual Control.”

China has been calling Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet and laying its claim over this 90,000 sq km area, which India has always asserted to be an integral part of the country. Beijing has named the area 'Zangnan' and routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state to highlight its claims.

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs unveiled its fourth list of standardised geographical names in Zangnan, the Chinese term for Arunachal Pradesh, according to the state-run Global Times report on Sunday.

On Tuesday, India outright rejected the move as "senseless" and asserted that assigning "invented" names does not alter the reality that the state "is, has been, and will always be" an integral part of India.

"China has persisted with its senseless attempts to rename places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. We firmly reject such attempts," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Assigning invented names will not alter the reality that Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India," he said in response to media queries on the matter.