Lok Sabha elections: Tribal vote key in 3 Hindi heartland states

NEW DELHI: With only a fortnight to go for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all eyes are on some of the key Hindi heartland states where tribal votes will play a decisive role in the bipolar contest between the BJP and the Congress. While the BJP is upbeat after the recent assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where the consolidation of tribal votes helped it sweep the states, the Congress is trying to reverse its fortunes.

Political observers say that the battle for the 47 Lok Sabha constituencies reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) will only get bigger in the run-up to the election with parties vying for their share of the pie. However, statistics show that over the years, the BJP has successfully made inroads into the tribal vote banks, which traditionally stayed with the Congress for long. From 13 seats in 2009 to 27 in 2014, the BJP’s tally went up to 31 in 2019 in the ST reserved seats. In comparison, the Congress tally dipped to five seats in 2014 from 20 in 2009. In 2019, the Congress managed to get only four seats of the 47 reserved seats.

The stunning victory of the BJP in the recent Assembly polls has been attributed to the Modi government’s long-term strategy of wooing the community with outreach efforts, from announcing welfare measures to identifying aspirational districts for the tribal belts. Analysts say that a victory in MP, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh is crucial for both the Congress and the BJP as the states account for nearly 31% of the tribal population in the country. While MP has 21.1% of ST population, Chhattisgarh nearly 30.6% and Rajasthan13.49%.