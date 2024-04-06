INDIA bloc is for commission; NDA is on mission, claims PM Modi at UP poll rally

SAHARANPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the opposition INDIA bloc's aim is to earn commission after coming to power while the BJP-led NDA is on a mission.

Addressing an election rally in Saharanpur, Modi said the opposition alliance was fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections just to stop the BJP from winning more than 370 seats.

"During its rule, the Congress' focus was on earning commissions. The INDI alliance too aims to earn commission after coming to power but the NDA and Modi sarkar is on a mission," Modi said.

"The opposition is fighting just to stop the BJP from winning more than 370 seats. The Samajwadi Party is changing candidates every hour while the Congress can't even find candidates to field," Modi said.

"The Congress does not have the courage to field candidates even in those seats which are considered its stronghold," he added.

Modi also claimed that the Congress manifesto bears a Muslim League imprint and part of it is dominated by leftists.

The prime minister said the INDIA bloc has become synonymous with instability and uncertainty and the people of the country were not taking them seriously.

He said it is the misfortune of the country that the opposition alliance is talking about fighting against 'shakti'.

"Worshipping shakti is a part of our natural spiritual journey. But, the people of the INDI alliance say their fight is against shakti," Modi said.

According to the election schedule, eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

These are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.