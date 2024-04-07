TMC leader's wife accuses NIA of misconduct amid arrests in blast case; agency refutes 'mala fide' allegation

KOLKATA: The wife of arrested TMC leader Monobrata Jana has filed an FIR against National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, alleging that they tried to outrage her modesty after forcibly entering her residence in Bhupatinagar under the pretext of conducting a probe, a police officer said on Sunday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested two key conspirators - Balai Charan Maity and Monobrata Jana - in a 2022 blast case in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district in which three people were killed.

Jana's wife, Moni Jana, lodged a complaint with Bhupatinagar police station alleging that NIA officers also vandalized properties in her residence during their raid on Saturday morning, he said.

Police stated, "We have registered an FIR after receiving a complaint from a woman alleging assault by NIA officers. We are looking into the complaint.”

Meanwhile, NIA denied any malafide allegations in its recent actions in the West Bengal Bhupatinagar area and dismissed the entire controversy as unfortunate.