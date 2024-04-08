Plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM's post filed for 'publicity': Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday remarked that a plea seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister was filed for "publicity" and the petitioner deserved to have "heavy costs" imposed on him.

Justice Subramonium Prasad made the observation while transferring the petition filed by former AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar to the court of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan where similar petitions were heard earlier.

"This is just for publicity," Justice Prasad said.

"Since similar matters have been listed and disposed of by the Acting Chief Justice, list this petition before the bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice," he said.

After transferring the petition, Justice Prasad said, "I would have imposed heavy costs."