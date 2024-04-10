SC refuses to accept Ramdev, Patanjali’s apology, raps Uttarakhand for not taking action against ads

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it declines to accept the affidavits filed by yoga guru Ramdev and managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd Acharya Balkrishna tendering an unconditional apology in the misleading advertisements case.

"We don't want to be so generous in this case," a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said during the hearing.

The apex court also came down heavily on the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for not taking action against Patanjali Ayurved. The hearing in the matter is underway.

"The apology is on paper. Their back is against the wall. We decline to accept this, we consider it a deliberate violation of the undertaking," Justice Hima Kohli said.

The court described Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna's conduct as wilful disobedience.

"We don’t accept it (apology), we decline to accept this. We consider it a wilful, deliberate disobedience of the undertaking," the court added.

Ramdev and Balkrishna have tendered an "unconditional and unqualified apology" before the apex court over advertisements issued by the firm making tall claims about the medicinal efficacy of its products.