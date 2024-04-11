Terrorists killed on their own turf under 'strong' Modi govt, claims PM in Uttarakhand poll rally

RISHIKESH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said under the "strong" BJP-led government at the Centre, the country's security forces are eliminating terrorists on their turf.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said the echoes of 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' were being heard across the country as people have seen the benefits of having a stable government.

"Enemies took advantage and terrorism spread whenever there were weak and unstable governments in the country. But under a strong Modi government, our forces are killing terrorists on their own turf," Modi said.