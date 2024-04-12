Those claiming 400 seats are so scared, they've jailed elected CMs: Akhilesh slams BJP in UP poll rally

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP government over various issues, including inflation, the now-repealed farm laws and the recent arrests of INDIA bloc allies—Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Speaking at a poll rally in Pilibhit on Friday, Akhliesh said the BJP government at the Centre scrapped the three "black" farm laws after realising the strength of farmers.

Condemning the arrests of Kejriwal and Soren, the Samajwadi Party chief said, "Those claiming they will win 400 seats are so scared that they have put elected CMs behind bars."

The former chief minister sharpened his attack on the BJP government over the issue of electoral bonds and demonetisation. "Tell me if this electoral bond and the demonetisation are not ways to turn black money into white. They have made all their black money into white," he charged.

The SP chief also came down heavily on the BJP government for failing to control inflation and increasing corruption, asserting that they will be ousted in 2024.

"Price is soaring day by day; whether it's diesel, petrol or basic necessities, everything is expensive now. This government is not curbing inflation. They (BJP) claim that corrupt people won't be left behind, but if someone is increasing corruption, it is those from the BJP... I want to convey to them that Uttar Pradesh made them form a government; in 2014, they came into power, but in 2024, they will be kicked out. If Uttar Pradesh people can welcome warmly, then they can also bid a rousing goodbye."