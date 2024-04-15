Israel-Iran tensions: Jaishankar speaks to Iranian FM over release of 17 Indians on seized ship
NEW DELHI: A day after 17 Indians were found to be on board a Israeli based cargo ship that was seized by Iran near the Gulf of Oman, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke with his Iranian counterpart and requested for their release.
“I spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdolahian and took up the release of 17 Indians in MSC Aires. We discussed the situation in the region and stressed on importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy,” said Dr Jaishankar adding that he would remain in touch with FM Amirabdolahian.
Dr Jaishankar also had a conversation with Israel FM Israel katz.
“Shared our concern at the developments yesterday. Discussed the larger regional situation. Agreed to stay in touch," Jaishankar added.
Amidst the heightened use of missiles and drones between Iran and Israel, India has expressed concern over the peace and security around the region.
"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy,’’ read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
India has also said that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation.
"Our embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region,’’ MEA added.
It may be recalled that two days back India had issued and advisory for its citizens in both these countries to register with the embassies and abstain from travelling there.
Meanwhile, both Israel and Iran have issued statements on the conflict.
On Iran’s retaliatory attack against Israel and casualities, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon said, "Iran is the financer, trader for Hamas. What happened yesterday is that Iran turned from a war by proxy to a direct attack on Israel. They fired 331 kinds of rockets, and cruise missiles with the help of friends but Israel was able to intercept 99 per cent of them. Unfortunately, there was one casualty.’’
Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry too issued a statement on the conflict saying it was carried out in response to and in their right to exercise self-defence.
"The Islamic Republic of Islam reaffirms its commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, while reiterating its determination to forcefully defend its soverignity, territorial integrity and national interests against any use of unlawful use of force or aggression,’’ according to Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Meanwhile, India is continuously trying to rescue and get back the 17 Indians on board the MSC vessel that was seized by Iran on Saturday, through diplomatic channels.