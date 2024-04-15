Israel-Iran tensions: Jaishankar speaks to Iranian FM over release of 17 Indians on seized ship

Amidst the heightened use of missiles and drones between Iran and Israel, India has expressed concern over the peace and security around the region.

"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy,’’ read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India has also said that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

"Our embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region,’’ MEA added.

It may be recalled that two days back India had issued and advisory for its citizens in both these countries to register with the embassies and abstain from travelling there.