Results will be shocker for BJP: Sachin Pilot

Prabhu Chawla: The reality is that you are not able to find enough candidates…

How many candidates does the BJP have in the North-East, Tamil Nadu and Kerala? The comparison should be fair.

We have our own winning candidates. In Haryana, 6 out of 10 BJP candidates are former Congressmen.

Prabhu Chawla: Is your party not battle-ready?

That is not true. Ultimately we fight elections to win. It is the people who decide. I cannot hold a grudge against the people of India because they didn’t vote for us. I have to perform better, strive better and then achieve success. The results of both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be a shocker for BJP. If BJP was so confident about getting 400-plus seats and supremely happy with their incumbents, why were they importing people from other parties, including the Congress? We will definitely do better this time. The Lok Sabha results will be shocker for BJP.

Prabhu Chawla: What does ‘better’ mean -- from 52 to 104?

The PM keeps citing figures like 400-plus. I won’t take that liberty. I just feel that the INDIA alliance will get the required mandate to be able to form the government.

Prabhu Chawla: The Congress has gone through many changes. Earlier old people were thrown out but under the current regime, young people are leaving the party…

I hold no brief for anybody. You must ask people who have joined or have left. Some people may have left under compulsion, pressure or out of hunger for power, I don’t know.

Everyone is free to make the choice and the ideological path is theirs to follow. But the final judge is the people of India. In the same vein, the BJP has expelled Jaswant Singh, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh. What did they do to LK Advani?