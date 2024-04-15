'Yuvraj' couldn't save Amethi seat, came to Kerala: Modi's swipe at Rahul Gandhi

During his public meeting at Kunnamkulam in Alathur LS constituency, Modi raked up the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam and said that it was he who initiated a probe by the ED into the scam, and now he was taking legal advice on how the money of the depositors could be returned from the amounts seized by the agencies.

He assured that everything possible will be done to provide assistance to affected people and said that the BJP candidate from Alathur constituency, T N Sarasu, had recently brought to his attention the plight of those suffering as a result of depositing money in the cooperative bank.

This is Modi's sixth visit to the state.

He had last come on March 19 to Kerala, which is going to polls on April 26.

Asserting that more was yet to be done for Kerala and the nation's progress, Modi said what was witnessed in the last decade of BJP-led NDA rule was merely a trailer as he solicited the support of the southern state for the alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Modi, in his speech, also expressed confidence that Kerala will ensure its voice is heard in Parliament after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The PM also promised that once the NDA government comes back to power for the third time, it will commence survey work to ensure bullet trains in north, east, and south India, on lines of Ahmedabad and Mumbai service.