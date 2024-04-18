Nation

SC asks ECI to probe EVM glitches favouring BJP in mock polls in Kerala

SC directed to examine and inquire into the allegations levelled by Prashant Bhushan, lawyer of one of the petitioners, seeking a direction to cross-verify EVMs with VVPATs.
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to examine and probe the allegations of one of the petitioners that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) had erroneously registered votes in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during mock polling in Kerala's Kasaragod.

The apex court bench directed the ECI to examine and inquire into the allegations levelled by Prashant Bhushan, lawyer of one of the petitioners in a batch of pleas seeking a direction to cross verify EVMs with VVPATs.

"Mr Maninder Singh (for the ECI), please look and probe these allegations," a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, asked Singh.

Lawyer Bhushan, for one of the petitioners, cited a report on mock poll results of Kerala where extra votes for BJP were found recorded. As per a media story, at least four electronic voting machines (EVM) erroneously registered votes in favour of BJP during mock polling in Kasaragod on Wednesday, April 17.

The hearing will continue after the lunch break.

