SC asks ECI to probe EVM glitches favouring BJP in mock polls in Kerala

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to examine and probe the allegations of one of the petitioners that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) had erroneously registered votes in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during mock polling in Kerala's Kasaragod.

The apex court bench directed the ECI to examine and inquire into the allegations levelled by Prashant Bhushan, lawyer of one of the petitioners in a batch of pleas seeking a direction to cross verify EVMs with VVPATs.