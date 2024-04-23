Complaints against PM for his remarks at Rajasthan rally under consideration, say ECI sources

NEW DELHI: Complaints received regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Rajasthan’s Banswara are under consideration of the Election Commission of India (ECI), sources said on Tuesday.

Launching a scathing attack against the Congress during a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on April 21, PM Modi said, “The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold belonging to mothers and sisters, obtain information about it, and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh’s government has said that Muslims have the first right to the country’s assets.”

"It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?" he had said, adding, "Do you accept this? Does the government have the right to seize your property? Gold is not for showing off; it is linked to women’s self-respect. Her mangalsutra is linked to her dreams. You want to snatch it?" Modi had also accused the Congress of being "in the grip of urban Naxals".