SC to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT on April 26

The ECI offcial also said that the EVMs are standalone machines and they could not be tampered with.

"The VVPATs could also not be tampered with," the offcial said.

A bench initially had reserved judgment on the petitions on April 18 after two days of hearing. The Court listed the petitions again on April 24 to seek certain technical clarifications from the ECI, which the commission told it.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for one of the petitioners, argued that the flash memory of Micro Control Units can be reprogrammed and tampered with.

The apex court asked this to ECI official and wanted some clarification on this. So the ECI official clarified that it was wrong to say that the Micro Control Units can be reprogrammed.

"We are not the controlling authority of another constitutional authority. We cannot control the elections," the top court said.

In one of its hearings, the court observed that everything could not be seen in a suspicious manner.