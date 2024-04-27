Accountability needs to be fixed in electoral bonds scam: Lawyer Bhushan

BHOPAL: Noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan and RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj on Saturday said accountability was needed to be fixed in the now-scrapped electoral bonds (EB) scheme which had become a `big scam'.

A petition seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the scheme was likely to come up before the Supreme Court next week, they told reporters here.

In a landmark judgement, the apex court in February this year struck down the electoral bonds scheme, terming it unconstitutional.

"We want the accountability in the rip-off, which has been dubbed as the world's biggest scam, fixed," said Bhushan.

The petition has been filed by NGOs Common Cause and Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL).

While Bhushan had appeared for the petitioners in the electoral bonds case, Bhardwaj is a member of Common Cause.

A retired Supreme Court judge should head the SIT and its members should include retired CBI officers "with integrity", they said.