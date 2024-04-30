Patanjali advertisement case: SC raps Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction in the misleading advertisements case involving Patanjali Ayurved Limited.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the explanation offered by the body, a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah observed it appeared that the licensing authority got activated to take action in accordance with the law only after the apex court's April 10 order.

"Be honest to the court if you want sympathy and compassion ," the bench observed.