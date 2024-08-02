Jharkhand CM announces jobs and compensation for kin of Agniveer martyrs

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced in the Jharkhand Assembly on Friday that the state will provide jobs and compensation to the nearest kin of Agniveer martyrs.

“If an Agniveer gets martyred, then, besides ex-gratia payment, the state government will also provide a job to their nearest kin,” said Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

On the last day of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, Soren lambasted the BJP, alleging that it was creating hindrances in the state's development. “We have given non-government jobs to more than one lakh people and distributed appointment letters with our own hands. We made local and employment policies, but these tyrants ruined them as well,” said Soren.

He further accused the BJP of working to stop the Jharkhand goverment's policies through the courts. “If we make laws for the tribals and natives of Jharkhand here, it becomes illegal, but if they make similar laws in other states, it becomes constitutional,” he added.

The Chief Minister also informed that, out of all the appointments made in Jharkhand, 83 percent have been given to local native tribals.