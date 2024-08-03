Mizoram, Arunachal, Karnataka, Nagaland report highest cervical cancer cases in India: ICMR

NEW DELHI: Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Nagaland have reported the highest cervical cancer burden in India, according to the latest ICMR-NCDIR study.

The study stressed the need to create awareness, early screening and HPV vaccination among adolescents if the country plans to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030.

The burden of cervical cancer, which is the second most common cancer in India, peaked in the age group of 65 to 69 years, with about 60% of the burden experienced by women between 50 and 74 years of age, according to the study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru.

“The burden of cervical cancer in India is significant, with a higher burden in the northeastern and central regions of the country,” said the study, published in BMC Reproductive Health.