BJP's policy on J-K, Ladakh neither respects 'Kashmiriyat' nor upholds Jamhuriyat': Kharge

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday demanded that elections in Jammu and Kashmir must be held according to the Supreme Court-set deadline, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleging that the BJP's policy on J-K and Ladakh neither respects 'Kashmiriyat' nor upholds 'Jamhuriyat'.

Kharge's remarks come on the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of J-K and Ladakh.

"BJP's policy on Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh neither respects 'Kashmiriyat' nor upholds 'Jamhuriyat (democracy)'," Kharge said in a post on X.

"The Modi government had claimed that this move would help to fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir, boost economic development of the region and prevent terrorism and separatism.However, the reality is starkly different," he said.