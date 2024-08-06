Left parties expressed concern over the situation in Bangladesh following the mass protest

NEW DELHI: The Left parties have expressed concern over the situation in Bangladesh following the mass protest resulting in the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her exit from the country subsequently.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India-Marxist said that it expressed ‘deep sorrow’ at the loss of more than 300 lives due to brutal repression against the mass protests.

“The democratic and secular forces have to work unitedly to restore peace and stability. This is necessary to thwart the designs of the rightwing and fundamentalist forces who will seek to benefit with the support of external forces,” said the party.

The CPI said that while taking note of the spontaneous mass protest against the Hasina government, it recognised the fact that the fundamentalist and reactionary forces had hijacked the popular movement.

“The CPI condemns such acts and believes that the Left, democratic and patriotic forces in Bangladesh will do their best to prevent such activities of the fundamentalist and reactionary forces…Now Bangladesh is under the hands of Military…hopes it should be an inclusive interim government and will bring back the normal law and order situation,” said the party.