Concern over safety of 500 Indians working in High Commission in Bangladesh

``There is turmoil as the army has gone into the barracks and the police isn’t around either. So goons are on a rampage. Till the current situation settles down, it will be a challenge for the interim government to function, even though Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus has been roped in,’’ Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, a political commentator, told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the army has been restructured where many senior officers have been dismissed from service.

Interestingly, a segment of Bangladesh’s intelligentsia are unhappy with Sheikh Hasina’s exit.

``PM Hasina made a hasty exist leaving the country in a state of crisis. A leader's foremost responsibility is to stand by their people during times of adversity. Her exit has been perceived as an abdication of duty,’’ said Dr Tanvir Abir, Associate Professor of Daffodil International University Dhaka.