Death toll climbs to 440 in Bangladesh protests; efforts on by army to bring situation under control

Prothom Alo said that 37 bodies were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday. Citing hospital sources, the newspaper daily said that 500 people were brought to the hospital with various injuries, including bullet injuries.

As the news of Hasina's departure spread on Monday, hundreds of people broke into her residence, vandalising and looting the interiors, providing dramatic expression to the anti-government protests.

Hasina's private residence Sudha Sadan and other establishments were attacked, vandalised and set on fire.

The residences and business establishments of ministers, party MPs and leaders of Hasina's Awami League government were also attacked in Dhaka.

The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported that at least 18 people were killed in Savar and Dhamrai areas, on the outskirts of the capital, after clashes broke out between police and miscreants on Monday.

Six people were killed in Habiganj, eight in Jessore, three in Khulna, three in Barisal, 11 in Lakshmipur, six in Kushtia, three in Satkhira and six in Sreepur of Gazipur, the paper said.