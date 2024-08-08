Our border with Bangladesh is secure, no illegal migration by minorities: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Many people from Bangladesh flee to India in hope of entry

Given the prevailing insecurity in Bangladesh, many people from minority communities fled to the Indian border, hoping that they would be allowed entry into India.

Sarma is concerned that the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government might pose security threats to the Northeast.

“Assam is concerned over the situation in Bangladesh. Bangladesh was a safe haven for the insurgents of the Northeast for long. But the region became secured in the last 10-15 years,” Sarma had stated on Wednesday.

He was confident that the central government would talk to the new government in Bangladesh to make sure the militant groups of the Northeast could not set up new camps.

India credits Hasina for driving out the Northeast insurgents from its soil. During her second term as the PM (2009-14), most leaders of the United Liberation Front of Assam or ULFA were arrested by Bangladeshi authorities and handed over to India.