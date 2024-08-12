Supreme Court seeks reply from ED,CBI over Kavitha's bail plea in Delhi excise policy case on August 20

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a detailed response from the CBI and ED by August 20 on the bail plea filed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, K Kavitha in connection with the Excise policy case.

Former Attorney General and senior lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kavitha, sought bail on the ground that she was in jail for around 5 months. "She is entitled for bail. This is covered by lordships judgments in Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia case," Rohatgi pleaded to the apex court bench.

Hearing this, the SC's two-judge bench, led by Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan issued notice to the ED and CBI and asked them to file their detailed response.