New plea in Supreme Court seeks completion of pending probe against Adani-Hindenburg revelations

NEW DELHI: Amidst the latest Hindenburg research revelation, a fresh application has been filed in the Supreme Court demanding that SEBI should complete the pending investigations against the Adani group of companies to clear the "atmosphere of doubt."
Hindenburg Research, in its latest report, has levelled serious allegations against Adani as well as the SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch. She, however, denied this serious allegation levelled by the HR, by terming these as "baseless and without any authenticity."
The petitioner, Vishal Tiwari, has also complained about Supreme Court registrar's alleged refusal to register the case.
"It is important in the public interest and for the interest of the Investors who lost their funds after the publication of Hindenburg report in 2023 against the Adani group," Tiwari said in his plea.
He cited the recent report by HR which claims that SEBI head Madhabi Buch had conflicts of interest that may have prevented a proper probe into allegations of fraud against the Adani group, Tiwari added in his plea.
Tiwari has sought that there should be a submission of SEBI's investigation report, in the Adani-Hindenburg matter, as directed by the Supreme Court on June 3.
He also sought the submission of a status report by the Central government as well as the SEBI on whether it has considered the suggestions of the Court-constituted Expert Committee to improve the strength of the Indian securities market.