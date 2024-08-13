New plea in Supreme Court seeks completion of pending probe against Adani-Hindenburg revelations

The petitioner, Vishal Tiwari, has also complained about Supreme Court registrar's alleged refusal to register the case.

"It is important in the public interest and for the interest of the Investors who lost their funds after the publication of Hindenburg report in 2023 against the Adani group," Tiwari said in his plea.

He cited the recent report by HR which claims that SEBI head Madhabi Buch had conflicts of interest that may have prevented a proper probe into allegations of fraud against the Adani group, Tiwari added in his plea.

Tiwari has sought that there should be a submission of SEBI's investigation report, in the Adani-Hindenburg matter, as directed by the Supreme Court on June 3.