Group of outsiders vandalise RG Kar hospital in Kolkata

Hundreds of women assembled at the hospital to mark their protest against the incident that has shaken the country. However, soon after it saw a widespread appeal and was not limited to just Kolkata but to other parts of the state as well.

According to women they want justice for the rape victim.

“Till now 4-5 days have passed since the incident took place, but we are not happy with the police investigation” said Mrs Barnali Saha who came with her daughter at Jadavpur 8B more in protest against this incident.”

Hundreds of women put up placards and claimed that they are united and they want justice for the rape victim