Group of outsiders vandalise RG Kar hospital in Kolkata

KOLKATA: A group of 40-50 outsiders entered the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and indulged in vandalism when the protest movement “women reclaim the night“ was going on in several parts of the state.
After the incident of rape and murder of a 31 year old post graduate medical student, security inside the hospital was beefed up. Questions have been raised as to why the vandalism took place despite police beefing up security inside the campus. Questions have also been raised as to who are these outsiders and how they can enter the premise and break the barricade. They entered the emergency ward and started to break the hospital furniture. The incident happened when women from all corners joined the protest movement “women reclaim the night".
Hundreds of women assembled at the hospital to mark their protest against the incident that has shaken the country. However, soon after it saw a widespread appeal and was not limited to just Kolkata but to other parts of the state as well.
According to women they want justice for the rape victim.
“Till now 4-5 days have passed since the incident took place, but we are not happy with the police investigation” said Mrs Barnali Saha who came with her daughter at Jadavpur 8B more in protest against this incident.”
Hundreds of women put up placards and claimed that they are united and they want justice for the rape victim