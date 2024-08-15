‘Today us, tomorrow you,’ say doctors as stir intensifies on 3rd day

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors in several government-run hospitals in various states refused to return to work for the third day on Wednesday, despite one of the associations calling off the strike late on Tuesday night after Union Health Minister JP Nadda’s verbal assurance that the government would consider a Central law for the protection of healthcare workers.

According to the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), over 3 lakh junior and resident doctors joined the indefinite strike call. “Over 150 resident doctors’ associations have joined us in this protest today. We will not bow down till our demand for a Central law for protecting healthcare workers is not accepted,” FAIMA founder Dr Manish Jangra told this newspaper.

Defying the announcement to call off the strike by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), which was the first to call for an indefinite strike on Monday, resident doctors, junior doctors, interns, and even medical students came out in overwhelming numbers to protest.