Kolkata rape-murder: Telangana doctor files petition in SC seeking intervention

NEW DELHI: A petition letter has been filed by Dr Monica Singh from the Army College of Dental Sciences from Telangana in the Supreme Court, seeking the court’s immediate intervention into the series of alarming incidents of brutal attacks on medical professionals

This comes into light after a trainee doctor was raped and murdered in Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and the incidents that followed, including vandalising the hospital during a protest march.

The petition letter, exclusively accessed by this newspaper, filed on behalf of Dr Singh through her advocate Satyam Singh, highlighted the brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor and subsequent attacks on the R.G. Kar Medical College on August 14.

"The attacks have severely disrupted hospital operations and created an atmosphere of fear among medical staff. There must be immediate deployment of Central Forces to protect R.G. Kar Medical College and its staff," the plea said.

Singh sought a thorough and impartial investigation into the attacks, as well as comprehensive security measures for medical institutions across the country. The petitioner emphasised that these incidents violate the very basic fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution, including the right to life, personal liberty, and the right to practice one's profession.

The petition cited several Supreme Court judgments that underscored the importance of protecting medical professionals and ensuring their safety while discharging their duties.

The petitioner, Dr Singh, has requested the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the case. It also sought an order of deployment of central forces to protect R.G. Kar Medical College. "The SC should issue guidelines for enhancing the security measures at medical institutions. It should also direct the state government to provide adequate compensation," the plea said.