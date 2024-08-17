Doctors begin 24-hour strike over Kolkata rape-murder case, medical services hit nationwide

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a nationwide suspension of non-emergency medical services for 24 hours, starting at 6 am on Saturday, 17 August, in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
On Friday, the IMA had presented five demands, including a comprehensive overhaul of the working and living conditions for resident doctors and the implementation of a central law to prevent violence against healthcare professionals at workplaces.
The five demands put forth by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) are:
1. Thorough overhaul of working and living conditions for resident doctors: This includes addressing the issue of extended 36-hour duty shifts and the lack of safe resting spaces for doctors.
2. Implementation of a central law to prevent violence against healthcare professionals: The IMA calls for a law that specifically addresses violence against healthcare workers at their workplaces.
3. Declaration of hospitals as safe zones: The IMA demands that hospitals be given mandatory security entitlements, with security protocols equivalent to those at airports, including the installation of CCTVs and the deployment of security personnel.
4. Meticulous and professional investigation of the crime: The IMA insists on a thorough investigation of the crime within a specific timeframe, with justice being rendered, and those involved in the vandalism of the hospital being identified and punished appropriately.
5. Appropriate and dignified compensation to the bereaved family: The IMA demands compensation for the victim's family that is commensurate with the severity of the crime committed.
Healthcare services across West Bengal were disrupted on Saturday as doctors joined the cease work protest.
Outpatient services at both government and private hospitals were affected as doctors also condemned the vandalism at RG Kar MCH on 14 August.
"Our agitation will continue. This is the only way to get our demands fulfilled," said one of the protesting doctors. "How can people attack us inside the hospital even with police present? We question the true motive behind the vandalism."
Non-essential services were severely impacted at state-run SSKM Hospital, Sambhunath Pandit Hospital, and Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, as well as at private healthcare facilities across the state.
The strike has also affected services nationwide, relatives and bystanders expressed concerns about the impact of the strike, several bystanders soke to news agency ANI . "We are facing difficulties. But because of the incident that happened, there will be difficulties. What needs to be done, has to be done," said a bystander.
Healthcare services in Jharkhand were disrupted on Saturday as doctors joined the strike.
Dr Pradeep Kumar Singh, IMA's state secretary, said services would continue until 6 am on Sunday. "We demand justice and condemn the vandalism at RG Kar MCH," he added.
Dr Arun Kumar Singh, IMA state chief, noted that while elective services, OPD activities, and elective surgeries are suspended, emergency services remain unaffected. A march will be held in Ranchi later in the day. Junior doctors at RIMS-Ranchi and five other medical colleges joined the strike in solidarity.
Similarly, doctors across Assam joined the protest on Saturday. Outpatient and non-essential services were significantly impacted as doctors wore black badges and displayed placards at various hospitals.
"We want justice for the victim and her family, and emphasize the need for awareness to prevent such crimes," said a resident doctor at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Another junior doctor highlighted the lack of security for on-duty staff, stating, "We are often called in the middle of the night without adequate protection."
Protests also took place at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, Rupnath Brahma Civil Hospital in Kokrajhar, and Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where doctors called for CCTV installations to enhance security. Similar protests were held in Nagaon and Golaghat.
Placards featured slogans such as "No safety, no duty," "No justice, no peace," "Stop shielding rapists," "Doctor life matters," and "We want justice."
The nationwide strike follows a day of student-led protests and dharnas in cities across India, condemning the alleged inaction over the horrific rape-murder that has shocked the nation. In Delhi, several resident doctors' associations, including those from AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, assembled at Nirman Bhawan on Friday. They also held a candle march at India Gate.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest march in Kolkata on Friday, demanding the death penalty for the accused and a swift investigation by the CBI. Banerjee urged that the CBI complete its probe by Sunday, 18 August, asserting that the Kolkata Police have already completed 90 percent of the investigation.
The BJP has intensified its protest against the West Bengal government, calling for Banerjee's resignation and accusing her of failing to uphold her constitutional duties. The BJP also alleged that the Trinamool Congress orchestrated an attack on RG Kar Hospital to destroy evidence, following Wednesday night’s vandalism. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar criticised the state’s law and order situation and announced plans for a sit-in demonstration near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose labelled RG Kar Hospital a "school of scandals" and accused Chief Minister Banerjee of behaving like "Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde" amidst the public outrage.
The CBI has questioned RG Kar Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh, four trainee doctors, and three of the victim's batchmates who were on duty during the incident. Ghosh has sought security from the High Court, citing threats to his life.
Kolkata Police have arrested 25 individuals linked to the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital, which the BJP and doctors claim was an attempt to destroy evidence. The suspects were identified through social media, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend others involved.
An inquiry by the National Commission for Women (NCW) has uncovered lapses in the police investigation, as well as deficiencies in hospital security and infrastructure. The incident, which involved the rape and murder of a 31-year-old second-year PG student on 9 August, has led to the arrest of one person, a civic volunteer associated with the police.
(With inputs from PTI)