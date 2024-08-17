Doctors begin 24-hour strike over Kolkata rape-murder case, medical services hit nationwide

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a nationwide suspension of non-emergency medical services for 24 hours, starting at 6 am on Saturday, 17 August, in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

On Friday, the IMA had presented five demands, including a comprehensive overhaul of the working and living conditions for resident doctors and the implementation of a central law to prevent violence against healthcare professionals at workplaces.

The five demands put forth by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) are:

1. Thorough overhaul of working and living conditions for resident doctors: This includes addressing the issue of extended 36-hour duty shifts and the lack of safe resting spaces for doctors.

2. Implementation of a central law to prevent violence against healthcare professionals: The IMA calls for a law that specifically addresses violence against healthcare workers at their workplaces.

3. Declaration of hospitals as safe zones: The IMA demands that hospitals be given mandatory security entitlements, with security protocols equivalent to those at airports, including the installation of CCTVs and the deployment of security personnel.

4. Meticulous and professional investigation of the crime: The IMA insists on a thorough investigation of the crime within a specific timeframe, with justice being rendered, and those involved in the vandalism of the hospital being identified and punished appropriately.

5. Appropriate and dignified compensation to the bereaved family: The IMA demands compensation for the victim's family that is commensurate with the severity of the crime committed.