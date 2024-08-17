Kolkata rape-murder: CBI detains ex-principal, parents of arrested vandals claim them innocent

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday detained Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, for questioning in the August 9 alleged rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor at the hospital’s chest department, where she was on duty.

Ghosh was called for questioning on Friday and later was released. On Saturday he was again called for questioning and till now he was not released. The CBI on Saturday also detained the food delivery boy who delivered food on that day and also detained him.

Sources in CBI said that Ghosh had informed them about a big racket running on illegal scams in the medical fraternity. Several famous doctors who are close to the state government are allegedly involved in the racket. The names will be declared once CBI gets hold of the complete details.

The interrogation of Ghosh was welcomed by the agitating students at RG Kar Hospital.

“We were saying from day one that he should be questioned,” Soumyadip Roy, a junior doctor, said.

Ghosh was summoned by CBI on Friday, but instead of going to the agency’s office at the Salt Lake CGO Complex, he moved a petition through a lawyer before the bench of the Calcutta high court Chief Justice seeking immunity from arrest. The court rejected the prayer and said Ghosh could be charged with contempt of court for moving such a petition.