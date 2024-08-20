'No such officer': CBI dismisses fake letter alleging political interference in Kolkata rape case

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Tuesday issued a statement to ignore a fake letter written by ‘a fictitious senior officer’ that is being widely circulated on social media advising the people to ignore “such mischievous communication”.

The letter alleged political interference in the probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

In its fact check, the CBI has found that the alleged letter, which was widely circulated on social media, was signed by a certain “Dr Akash Nag”, ostensibly an Indian Police Service officer working in the CBI. “But no one in this name or the designation mentioned in the fake letter works in the agency,” it said.

The fictitious officer in the letter addressed to the Ministry of Home Affairs said he wished to withdraw from investigating the case of the rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital due to “undue political and social pressures”.

The CBI in the statement said, “It is clarified that the said letter is a fake one. The investigation is being handled by the CBI headquarters in Delhi. Moreover, there is no officer in the CBI by the name and designation of Dr Akash Nag, DIG, Joint Director, Crime Branch, ACB, Kolkata. The contents of the said letter are false and hence vehemently denied.”