'No such officer': CBI dismisses fake letter alleging political interference in Kolkata rape case

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Tuesday issued a statement to ignore a fake letter written by ‘a fictitious senior officer’ that is being widely circulated on social media advising the people to ignore “such mischievous communication”.
The letter alleged political interference in the probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
In its fact check, the CBI has found that the alleged letter, which was widely circulated on social media, was signed by a certain “Dr Akash Nag”, ostensibly an Indian Police Service officer working in the CBI. “But no one in this name or the designation mentioned in the fake letter works in the agency,” it said.
The fictitious officer in the letter addressed to the Ministry of Home Affairs said he wished to withdraw from investigating the case of the rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital due to “undue political and social pressures”.
The CBI in the statement said, “It is clarified that the said letter is a fake one. The investigation is being handled by the CBI headquarters in Delhi. Moreover, there is no officer in the CBI by the name and designation of Dr Akash Nag, DIG, Joint Director, Crime Branch, ACB, Kolkata. The contents of the said letter are false and hence vehemently denied.”
The CBI said it is conducting the investigation “observing all standard procedures and with thorough professionalism."
The fake letter comes amid a war of words between leaders of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party TMC and the BJP-led central government over allegations that the local police did not perform a thorough initial investigation into the Kolkata rape and murder case.
TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy had in a social media post demanded the questioning of Kolkata police chief Vineet Goyal over claims that the college principal, Sandip Ghosh, initially said the junior doctor died by suicide.
Another TMC leader, however, criticised his party colleague for casting doubt on the police. Kunal Ghosh said Sekhar Roy’s “protest against the crime is right, but I vehemently oppose his demands”.